Azerbaijan allocates over $2.8 bln for reconstruction of its liberated territories in 2024

In 2024, Azerbaijan allocated 4.828 billion manats ($2.84 billion) from the state budget for the reconstruction and restoration of its liberated territories - the Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur economic regions.

This figure reflects a 13.6% decrease compared to the previous year, News.Az reports, citing the country's Finance Ministry. By the end of the year, nearly 99.4% of the allocated 4.856 billion manats ($2.856 billion) was utilized, funding various projects through expense orders submitted to state treasury bodies, the ministry said.

