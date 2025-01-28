Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan allocates over $2.8 bln for reconstruction of its liberated territories in 2024

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan allocates over $2.8 bln for reconstruction of its liberated territories in 2024
The first residential complex in Shusha, Azerbaijan. Photo: president.az

In 2024, Azerbaijan allocated 4.828 billion manats ($2.84 billion) from the state budget for the reconstruction and restoration of its liberated territories - the Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur economic regions.

This figure reflects a 13.6% decrease compared to the previous year, News.Az reports, citing the country's Finance Ministry.

By the end of the year, nearly 99.4% of the allocated 4.856 billion manats ($2.856 billion) was utilized, funding various projects through expense orders submitted to state treasury bodies, the ministry said.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      