Azerbaijan allocates two hospitals for F1 Grand Prix

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Health Ogtay Shiraliyev has signed an order on providing high-level medical assistance to guests and participants of 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix to be held in Baku on June 23-25.

According to the order, heads of relevant departments and medical institutions were instructed to ensure the duty of emergency medical service in areas where the race will take place, hospitalization of athletes and guests to the Central Hospital of Oil Workers and Baku Clinical Medical Center, as well as provision of high-quality medical care to the participants and guests.

According to APA, the management of the Republican Center of Hygiene and Epidemiology was instructed to strictly control the compliance with sanitary and hygiene rules in hotels and catering facilities allocated for the delegates.

News.Az

News.Az