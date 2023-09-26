Azerbaijan allows arrival of helicopter with medical staff from Armenia to Garabagh

Azerbaijan allows arrival of helicopter with medical staff from Armenia to Garabagh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Helicopter with a medical team was ensured with access from Armenia to Azerbaijan’s Garabagh to take the persons in need of medical support and provide medical care on the ground, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said on X, News.Az reports.

Hajiyev noted that work is currently underway on providing ICRC with exceptional access to Garabagh.

“We are currently working on providing ICRC with exceptional access through the Gorus-Gafan-Eyvazli-Fuzuli-Shusha-Khankendi road for medical evacuations and aid delivery,” the presidential aide added.

News.Az