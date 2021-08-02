Citizens of 20 more countries allowed to enter and leave Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Taking into account the steady improvement of the epidemiological situation in countries with a wider coverage of vaccination, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan has amended Resolution No. 151 “On measures to extend the special quarantine regime and lift certain restrictions” dated 26 May 2021.

According to the amendments, citizens of the following countries, those of other countries permanently residing in them, as well as stateless persons, will be allowed to enter and leave the Republic of Azerbaijan starting from 5 August 2021:

· The Federal Republic of Germany;

· The Republic of Austria;

· The Kingdom of Belgium;

· The Czech Republic;

· The Kingdom of Denmark;

· The Republic of Ireland;

· The Kingdom of Spain;

· The Kingdom of Sweden;

· The Swiss Confederation;

· Canada;

· The Grand Duchy of Luxembourg;

· The Republic of Malta;

· The Kingdom of the Netherlands;

· The Republic of Poland;

· The Republic of Portugal;

· The Republic of Serbia;

· The Republic of Singapore;

· The Republic of Slovakia;

· The Republic of Slovenia;

· The Republic of Greece.

This decision is due to the continuous implementation of vaccination in the above countries and the satisfactory outcomes of the fight against the pandemic.

The following requirements must be observed for the citizens of these countries to visit the Republic of Azerbaijan:

- an official document issued by a relevant authority of the country (COVID Passport) on complete vaccination or recovery from COVID-19 of passengers over 18 years of age and an official document confirming the negative result of a PCR test for COVID-19 issued within 72 hours before the flight;

- an official document confirming the negative result of a PCR test for COVID-19 issued to passengers aged 1 to 18 years within 72 hours before the flight.

COVID passports and PCR tests are not required for children under 1 year of age.

All airlines operating direct flights to the Republic of Azerbaijan must register only passengers who meet the said requirements.

Passengers who do not meet the established requirements when crossing the border at the entrance to the territory of Azerbaijan will not be allowed to enter the country and will be returned at the expense of the carrier.

News.Az