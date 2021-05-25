Azerbaijan lifts outdoor mask mandate
Azerbaijan has decided to lift an outdoor mask mandate from May 31 on, said Shahmar Movsumov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Policy of Innovative Development of the Presidential Administration.
Movsumov made the remarks at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on Tuesday.