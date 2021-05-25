Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan lifts outdoor mask mandate

  • Noncategory
  • Share
Azerbaijan lifts outdoor mask mandate

Azerbaijan has decided to lift an outdoor mask mandate from May 31 on, said Shahmar Movsumov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Policy of Innovative Development of the Presidential Administration.

Movsumov made the remarks at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on Tuesday.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      