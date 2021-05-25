Azerbaijan allows operation of beaches

+ ↺ − 16 px

Beaches will be opened in Azerbaijan from June 10, said Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department for Economic Issues and Policy of Innovative Development of the Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov.

Speaking at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on Tueday, the top official said the beaches will be subject to the rules introduced last year.

News.Az