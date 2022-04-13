Azerbaijan always adheres to UN principles: FM Bayramov

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan always adheres to the principles of the United Nations, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Wednesday.

The minister was speaking at an opening ceremony of an ADAMUN Simulation Conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the UN-Azerbaijan partnership. The even is being held at ADA University, Baku.

He said that the conference is held within the framework of events marking the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan's accession to the UN.

The top diplomat stressed that Azerbaijan has always been committed to establishing peace, strengthening diplomatic relations with other countries and the UN Charters.

News.Az