Azerbaijan always favors peaceful coexistence: AIR Center chairman

Azerbaijan that has restored its territorial integrity with its victory is always in favor of a peaceful co-existence, said Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Baku-based Center for Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center).

He delivered the remarks Monday during a round table dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan and the creation of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Expert Council, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Shafiyev noted that stability and development are impossible without peace.

The think tank head recalled that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held a meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels on Sunday. “The meeting focused on the signing of a future peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, demining of the liberated territories, border delimitation and other issues,” he added.

Shafiyev also thanked friendly Kazakhstan for its continued support to Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

News.Az