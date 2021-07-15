Azerbaijan always stood by Turkey – President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Just as Turkey supports Azerbaijan in all matters, Azerbaijan has always stood by Turkey, President Ilham Aliyev said in a letter to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Azerbaijani leader on Thursday sent a letter to his Turkish counterpart on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the 15 July coup attempt in Turkey.

“Today, the brotherly Republic of Turkey marks the fifth anniversary of the 15 July coup attempt. I commemorate with deep respect our martyrs who gave their lives to prevent the coup attempt,” President Aliyev said.

“This betrayal against the Turkish state was prevented only thanks to your great self-sacrifice and the close unity of your brotherly people around you,” said the president, noting that this great victory, a celebration of national unity and solidarity, resolute leadership and strong resolve will forever remain in the memory of the Turkish people.”

“It is beyond doubt that the Republic of Turkey has come out of this difficult test even stronger. The achievements of brotherly country in the political, economic, military and other spheres under your wise leadership in recent years underscore the importance of the "Day of Democracy and National Unity" for the Turkish statehood,” he added.

President Aliyev recalled that the people and state of Azerbaijan have unequivocally condemned this treacherous coup attempt from the very first minutes. “Just as Turkey supports Azerbaijan in all matters, Azerbaijan has always stood by Turkey.”

In his letter, the Azerbaijani leader also touched upon bilateral relations between the two countries.

“Today, Azerbaijani-Turkish relations, representing the best example of friendship and brotherhood and contributing to peace, security and cooperation, are at their highest peak. The Shusha Declaration we signed during your visit to the cultural capital of Azerbaijan Shusha, raises our allied relations to a qualitatively new level and defines the future directions of our cooperation,” he said.

“I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts to achieve the goals we have set for the further strengthening and development of the Azerbaijani-Turkish unity and brotherhood in accordance with the “one nation two states” slogan.

Dear Mr. President, I wish you the best of health, success in your activities, and the brotherly people of Turkey lasting peace and prosperity,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az