Azerbaijan always supports and will continue to support Pakistan on the issue of Kashmir - President

“Azerbaijan always supports and will continue to support Pakistan on the issue of Kashmir,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his press statement following an expanded meeting with Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, News.az reports.

“And in all international organizations we demonstrate this support and solidarity. And mutual support of course unites our countries and our peoples even more,” the head of state emphasized.

News.Az