Azerbaijan: Ambulance services begin to operate in Lachin city

Emergency medical teams under the Association for the Management of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) have begun to operate in Azerbaijan’s Lachin city, News.Az reports citing TABIB.

TABIB is also controlling the state of the health of the Azerbaijani military.

Two teams of ambulance doctors began to work in Lachin, consisting of employees of the dispatch center "113" of the Ambulance Station at TABIB and the Ambulance Station of the Khojavand Central District Hospital.

