Azerbaijan among CNN Travel editors’ best trips of 2018

CNN Travel editors have chosen their best trips of 2018.

Azerbaijan is among the destinations chosen by CNN Travel editors.

Maureen O'Hare, CNN Travel editor, London shared memories of her visit to a mud volcano in Azerbaijan.

“The land underfoot is cracked, yellow and dry, as if wrapped in shedded snakeskin. The endless sky is hazy blue, and the sun beats down on this hill without shadow. As we climb upward, we notice the summit is flat, its crest sliced off like the top of an egg. At the peak, we gaze into the cauldron of the mud volcano, some 15 meters wide. The gray slurry within shifts in endless turmoil, gas rising again and again to form bubbles that swell then burst, with a greedy plop. This is Azerbaijan, mud volcano capital of the world, and it's the closest I'll get to a trip to Mars,” the editor wrote.

The U.S. State of California, Laos, Portugal, Canada, etc. are among the best trips of 2018 listed by CNN Travel staff.

