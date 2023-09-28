Azerbaijan among countries most affected by disinformation: Ombudsperson

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva has participated in an international conference dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Moldova’s Ombudsman Office under the theme "Protecting and Promoting Human Rights in the Context of New Challenges in Modern Societies," News.Az reports.

Addressing the international event, attended by ombudspersons of other countries, the Azerbaijani Ombudsman provided detailed information about the activities in ensuring and promoting the rights of various groups of the population.

Sabina Aliyeva said that the Ombudsman Institution actively engages in raising public awareness of human rights and freedoms and facilitates national legislative improvement.

The Ombudsman discussed the amendments made to the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the "Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan" and the reforms being implemented at the national level for the more effective protection of human rights and freedoms.

Highlighting that Azerbaijan is one of those countries that is most affected by disinformation and propaganda, both in the region and worldwide, the Ombudsman noted that the long-standing hatred policy pursued by Armenia’s military-political leadership poses a serious threat to peace and leads to violations of human rights. The Ombudsman also pointed out that, as a result of the ethnic hatred policy against Azerbaijan, the Government of Armenia continuously conducts negative propaganda campaigns on social media aimed at fostering enmity among peoples.

Sabina Aliyeva added that the Ombudsman Institution has repeatedly called upon international organizations, and reports, appeals, and statements have been sent to relevant international institutions, foreign ombudspersons, and national human rights organizations for the purpose of taking measures to prevent Armenia's policy of promoting ethnic hatred against Azerbaijanis.

