Azerbaijan among countries with lowest youth unemployment rate, says minister

Azerbaijan is among countries with the lowest youth unemployment rate, said Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Salim Muslumov.

The minister made the remarks at the opening of the event, entitled “The First Step In Career” for students and alumni, which was held at Baku Business Center on Tuesday, APA reported.



The event was organized by Azerbaijan University of Tourism and Management with the support of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.



“In the first quarter of this year, youth accounted for 30% of those who were employed with the help of the ministry’s employment agencies and 70% of those who enrolled in vocational training and additional education courses,” said Muslimov.



The establishment of institutions in Azerbaijan that promote the improvement of interactive education based on visual experience is welcomed by the international labor market, said the minister, adding: “Last year, 1838 vacancies in 10 universities were offered to young people by about 370 institutions.”



Addressing the event, Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev said that such exhibitions and job fairs are expected to be held every year. “To further improve the potential in the sphere of tourism, it is important to provide this area with a qualified workforce,” he noted.



During the event, 237 vacancies were offered to students and alumni by 73 private and 77 state enterprises.

News.Az

