Azerbaijan among EU’s main partners in various areas: Ambassador

Azerbaijan is one of the European Union’s partners in various areas, Ambassador Peter Michalko, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, told journalists on Thursday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The ambassador hailed the development of relations between the EU and Azerbaijan.

“The priorities of our cooperation with Azerbaijan include the transition to digital technologies and strengthening contacts between people. The cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU needs to be developed and brought to a higher level," he added.

News.Az