Azerbaijan among most affordable destinations for Russian tourists

Azerbaijan entered the top ten most affordable tourist destinations for Russian tourists, says a rating of Skyscanner, one of the largest tickets and hotels search portals.

According to the rating, a two-week trip for two to Azerbaijan will cost the Russian travelers $1,616 ($426 of which is the cost of the flight). Thus, Azerbaijan took the sixth place among 23 countries.

"Flame Towers, Temple of Fire-worshipers Ateshgah, burning Mount Yanardag and fire cocktails in the panoramic restaurant 360 Bar Hilton Baku are not all things that the Land of Fire offers. Visit Azerbaijan for a selfie against carpet museum, to solve ancient rock carrions in Gobustan and to admire traditional and modern art in the futuristic Cultural Center of Heydar Aliyev. And also take an oil bath in Naftalan, conquer the mountains in the Gusar region and taste the local cuisine in Sheki,"the authors of the rating note.

Skyscanner experts estimated that the average daily budget for two in Azerbaijan will be $85 dollars. Of this amount, about $35 will be used for housing costs, $32 for food and $18 for entertainment.

Travel and stay in Azerbaijan are cheaper than holidays in Hungary, Kazakhstan, Poland, Vietnam, Bulgaria, Portugal, Montenegro and other countries.

The cheapest is to travel from Russia to Belarus. The total travel budget is $1,358. The top three also included Moldova ($ 1,365) and Abkhazia ($ 1,498).

The most expensive destinations for Russian tourists were Thailand ($ 2,134), Kenya ($2,335) and Cuba ($2,755).

