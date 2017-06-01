Azerbaijan among most peace-loving countries of the world

The London Institute of Economics and Peace published the annual "Global Peace Index", which analyzes the situation in 163 countries.

According to Oxu.Az citing Life, during the study, scientists took into account the economic and political stability of states, respect for human rights, the terrorist threat and armed conflicts.

For the ninth time Iceland became the leader of the list of peace-loving states. It is followed by New Zealand, Portugal, Austria and Denmark. Azerbaijan ranked 134th in 2016.

The outsider of the list was Syria. Above it are Afghanistan, Iraq, South Sudan and Yemen.

The most noticeable deterioration, according to the index, occurred in North America, mainly at the expense of the US, which dropped 11 points - to the 114th place. The most peaceful region is Europe.

News.Az

