Azerbaijan among TOP-20 improved states in "Doing Business 2020"

Azerbaijan is among TOP-20 countries with the improved "Doing Business 2020" rating, published by the World Bank, Trend reports with reference to WB.

According to the bank, Azerbaijan made it easier to do business in four areas measured by Doing Business: registering property, getting credit, protecting minority investors and enforcing contracts.

“Registering property was made faster following the formal mapping and registration of every privately-held land plot in Baku, improving records and speeding up real estate procedures. Minority investor protections were strengthened after liability was imposed on directors for unfair related-party transactions,” the report said.

Furthermore, as stated in the report, when commercial disputes arise, parties can now file summons online and receive financial incentives for pursuing mediation.

The Doing Business project provides objective measures of business regulations and their enforcement across 190 economies and selected cities at the subnational and regional level.

The Doing Business project, launched in 2002, looks at domestic small and medium-size companies and measures the regulations applying to them through their life cycle.

News.Az

