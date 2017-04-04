Azerbaijan among top five countries choosing Mandarin Oriental Bodrum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku has hosted the presentation of world famous brand resort Mandarin Oriental in Bodrum.

In his interview with Oxu.Az, General Manager of Mandarin Oriental Bodrum Gunter Gebhard shared the news that the management prepares for this season.

- Mr.Gebhard, Mandarin Oriental Bodrum has launched its activity just recently – just three years ago. Could you, please, say a few words about it?

- Mandarin Oriental Bodrum is located on the north coast of the Bodrum Peninsula in Cennet Koyu Bay (Bay of Paradise). Covering an area of 60 hectares, the complex looks like a multi-tiered natural structure. The creators of the project were very attentive to the landscape design of the resort: the villas are located among the ancient olive groves and pine trees, ensuring the complete privacy for the guests.

Our owner cares a lot about landscape architecture. The true nature and vegetation is is very important. When the resort was under construction, a million (without exaggeration - one million!) of trees and various plants were transplanted to another place. And when the construction was over, they were brought back to their seats. And there is now a natural atmosphere.

The place where our resort is located creates an impression as if you’ve been living here for the whole life – home away from home. And most importantly, a person can choose where to stay in this territory - in a hotel or at a villa / residence, which can be purchased. The point is that the resort consists of two parts: the hotel and residences, which are managed by our brand. The owners and residents of the residences can enjoy all the hotel facilities: restaurants, fitness center, spa.

The hotel consists of 129 rooms, suites, apartments and villas with terraces with spacious balconies overlooking the azure waters of the Aegean Sea. The Sea View Rooms and Mediterranean Suites are the largest on the Bodrum Peninsula. Presidential Villa is ideal for those who especially appreciate comfort while travel.

The hotel offers a lot of opportunities for both those who love measured beach rest and for those who cannot imagine their vacation without sports. The guests of the resort can try their hand at snorkeling and diving. All dives are accompanied by an experienced local instructor.

The resort has eight bars and restaurants with a wide selection of dishes, which will impress even the most sophisticated gourmet.

The hotel's spa center, which has won the Best Spa category at the World Luxury Spa & Restaurant Awards 2016, deserves special attention. The spa menu includes a variety of wellness, revitalizing and rejuvenating treatments using not only the leading cosmetic and spa brands, but also local natural ingredients such as olive oil and lavender. On the territory of the center there is a lounge zone, spa suites for individual procedures and a Turkish hammam.

- What makes the success of Mandarin Oriental Bodrum?

- It is probably impossible to speak about the success of Mandarin Oriental in Bodrum, without explaining the original concept of the brand. Mandarin Oriental began its activity in 1963. The group initially started as the owner of the hotel, and not just the management company. And this is important, as these are two different approaches to the hotel business. The "owner" model was shifted to those hotels that later joined the group under the management contract. This is the approach we are using in Bodrum. Yes, we are not the owners of this resort, but in managing it we act from the point of view of the "owner", and this is always a guarantee of a more personal approach and involvement.

For the Mandarin Oriental group, the hotel location is very important - there are no random places. In any city we show a serious approach to choosing the place, because it should be a dynamic and vibrant place, so that this place would be part of the city. There are always lots of energy in the bars and restaurants of our hotels, and this is important. We used this concept in Bodrum as well.

Unlike other resorts in Turkey, we do not work on the All Inclusive system, but we do not have a mass product. However, we have all the fun and excellent service that the entire Mandarin Oriental group is so famous for. It all makes the main recipe for success.

- How many tourists visited Mandarin Oriental Bodrum last year?

- At the very peak in July-August, the occupancy rate was 65%. Of these, 30% are local tourists from Turkey, and 70% from other countries. Azerbaijan is also among the top 5 countries that chose our resort for recreation.



- Why did Mandarin Oriental decide to enter the Azerbaijani market?

- Firstly, in summer AZAL operates a direct flight from Baku to Bodrum. And secondly, the two countries maintain very good relations, and this naturally lays a good foundation for cooperation.

- Does the group plan to open a hotel in Azerbaijan in the future?

- The Mandarin Oriental Group is always ready to consider the possibilities for opening its hotels in various parts of the world. But common vision and values with the partner with whom we cooperate is very important for the group, so that there is an opportunity to preserve the "DNA of the brand".

There are no confirmed contracts yet. The group receives proposals, but we are still considering these possibilities.

- What innovations does the management prepare for the new season?

- From the point of view of design, it is clear that in the first 3-4 years there is no sense of doing it. The hotel has opened just recently. The interior of the hotel was designed by world-famous designer Antonio Citterio. He created a unique product. When you look at his work, the first feeling is harmony. And this sense of harmony can be traced in all rooms. Therefore, there is no point in updating anything. And innovations mainly relate to services. We have additional services.

Two interesting options appeared in our spa: The first is the appearance of the world-famous expert in manicure and pedicure Bastien Gonzalez, who developed a unique technique that includes podiatry (a section of medicine dealing with the treatment of foot and second thigh diseases), pedicure, manicure and massage. He is Spanish.. He works in several of our hotels. He has his own studios around the world. Speaking of pedicure, we talk not only about how to treat nails and dye them in some beautiful color, its unique range of services for the care of hands, feet and nails combines cosmetic and wellness procedures.

He also trains his specialists. When his specialists make the procedures, they certainly explain, for example, why the feet are dry, give useful recommendations, and this works very well. His salon will also open in Mandarin Oriental Bodrum.

And the second is Ruben Tabares. Renowned trainer Ruben Tabares and his team will help the guests of the resort to improve their shape during the summer vacations with the help of individually selected food and training programs. Ruben's programs have already been tested in London's Mandarin Oriental, where the morning of the majority of guests now begins with a healthy breakfast from Ruben, and here is the strict food control: sweet rolls and toasts are not allowed. Later on they have a 60-minute training under a special comprehensive program and a personal consultation with Ruben for a healthy diet.

From 1 April, a new Stay and Dine offer is available for booking, including accommodation in a hotel room or suite, breakfast and lunch at the restaurants of the resort. The offer envisages special conditions for living with children, making Stay and Dine ideal for families. In April, a new children's club begins its work in cooperation with Worldwide Kids, and new wellness programs will be presented at the fitness center. Another nice and important innovation is butler services now available for hotel guests of all categories.

This year, Kids Club for children starts in the resort with the support of Worldwide Kids. It includes an entertainment program for children of different ages. Parents of the youngest guests between the ages of four months and three years can leave their children to experienced teachers and nannies of The Crèche Club section of the children's club . Older children between the ages of four and eleven can enjoy spending time in drawing classes, playing or doing sports. For teens aged 12 to 17 years, the Teens Club section of the club operates under the guidance of professional mentors. They can try themselves as an actor or an artist.

News.Az

