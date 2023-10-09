Azerbaijan among top five largest pipeline gas exporters to Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

Imports from Azerbaijan through the Trans Adriatic Pipeline declined by 6% quarter-quarter, but increased by 13% year-on-year and 133% compared to 2021, reaching 2.8 bcm. Azerbaijan increased its import share in total EU imports to 4% from 3% in the previous quarter, according to the recent quarterly report of the European Commission on European Gas Markets, News.Az reports.

“Total EU pipeline export was 42.2 bcm in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of 9% from the previous quarter and 32% decline year-on-year.

Norway remained the EU’s biggest pipeline gas exporter with a share of 53% (21,7 bcm), up from 47% in the last quarter and 28% a year earlier. The second largest exporter to the EU became North-Africa (Algeria and Libya) with an 18% export share (7.3 bcm), followed by Russia (12%, 5 bcm), UK (11%, 4.4 bcm) and Azerbaijan (7%, 2.8 bcm),” the report says.

