Azerbaijan among world’s leading countries in terms of development of all energy components: President

Today, Azerbaijan is one of the world's leading countries in terms of development of all energy components, President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with AZERTAC (Azerbaijan State News Agency), News.Az reports.

“Of course, these are the achievements of recent years. It is no coincidence that the 8th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council meeting, held this month, reaffirmed these successes. Almost all participants spoke about Azerbaijan’s potential and the opportunities available to Azerbaijan. Speaking there, I said that we were a reliable partner, we were fulfilling our obligations, we had the strength, the resolve and the responsibility,” the head of state said.

President Aliyev underlined that today's picture is very positive and there are no problems with energy security in Azerbaijan.

“However, many countries around the world are facing these problems and they are exacerbating. Some countries are unable to properly balance their energy at all. Because they depend on foreign suppliers and there are certain problems with that. This is why we have become a very reliable energy supplier both within the country, in the region and in the wider continent. Of course, we have further plans as well. We have major plans to meet the growing demand, both at home and abroad, and they are being realized, including our plans on renewable energy,” he added.

News.Az