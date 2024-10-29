Azerbaijan and Albania explore cooperation agenda

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, met Tuesday with Besart Kadia, the newly appointed and first resident Ambassador of Albania to the country, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the Albanian ambassador presented his credentials to the Azerbaijani FM.The discussions focused on the current bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and Albania.They commended the existing collaboration between the two countries across various domains, including politics, economy, energy security, transport, communications, investments, tourism, and humanitarian affairs. The sides emphasized that strategic energy and transportation projects initiated by Azerbaijan have significantly contributed to the development of relations between the two countries.The officials highlighted the importance of mutually beneficial cooperation, support, and solidarity within several regional and international organizations to advance joint initiatives and prevent actions against both nations.The Azerbaijani top diplomat briefed the ambassador on Azerbaijan’s COP29 Presidency and the related negotiation process.The meeting also addressed other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az