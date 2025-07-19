Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan and Armenia close to signing peace agreement: Trump

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan and Armenia close to signing peace agreement: Trump
Photo: BBC

Azerbaijan and Armenia are close to signing a peace agreement, US President Donald Trump said at a dinner with American senators, News.Az reports.

Note that on July 10, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, initially with the participation of their delegations.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      