Azerbaijan and Armenia close to signing peace agreement: Trump
Photo: BBC
Azerbaijan and Armenia are close to signing a peace agreement, US President Donald Trump said at a dinner with American senators, News.Az reports.
Note that on July 10, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, initially with the participation of their delegations.