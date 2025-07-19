Azerbaijan and Armenia close to signing peace agreement: Trump

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Armenia are close to signing a peace agreement, US President Donald Trump said at a dinner with American senators, News.Az reports.

Note that on July 10, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, initially with the participation of their delegations.

News.Az