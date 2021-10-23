Azerbaijan and Armenia to sign new documents in Moscow – media

Azerbaijan and Armenia will sign two new documents in Moscow on November 9, Trend reports citing Armenian media outlets.

The first document is about the demarcation and delimitation of the state border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, according to which Yerevan and Baku will mutually recognize their borders and territorial integrity.

The second document concerns the unblocking of communications in the region, especially the details of the creation of "roads - corridors", including between Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

News.Az