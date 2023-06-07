Azerbaijan and Austria discuss cooperation agenda

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his working visit to Austria, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with the Austrian Federal Minister of European and International Affairs Alexander Schallenberg, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The meeting saw discussions on the topical issues of the current bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and Austria as well as current developments in the region and the whole world.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stressed the existence of the bilateral cooperation agenda in political, economic, energy security, cultural, humanitarian fields between Azerbaijan and Austria.

He emphasized the important role of mutual visits and contacts, the format of political consultations, including parliamentary diplomacy in the development of relations. Noting that there is a wide potential for economic cooperation between the two countries, including investments, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stressed the importance of using the existing potential in this direction. The minister stressed the importance of continuing multilateral relations between the two countries, especially within the OSCE and the European Union (EU).

Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted the current situation in the region during the post-conflict period, normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the work done in the direction of advancing the peace agenda, the current challenges and difficulties.

He stated that Armenia's non-fulfillment of its obligations, military-political provocations and the threat of landmines undermine peace efforts. Minister Alexander Schallenberg noted that Austria attaches importance to further expansion of relations with Azerbaijan, adding that political consultations are one of the important platforms for discussing the prospects for development of relations in this regard. He underlined that Austria supports the efforts towards establishing peace and security in the region.

News.Az