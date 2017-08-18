Azerbaijan and Bolivia agree to cancel visas for holders of diplomatic passports

Azerbaijan and Bolivia signed an agreement on the abolition of visas for holders of diplomatic and service passports.

According to Oxu.Az, the agreement was signed in Baku by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and his Bolivian counterpart Fernando Uanakuni Mamani who is visiting Azerbaijan.

Prior to the signing ceremony, the two ministers held a one-on-one meeting and a meeting in an expanded format. The sides discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation, synchronization of the positions of the two countries on various issues in the international arena, as well as regional and world affairs.

