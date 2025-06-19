Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan and bp hail long-term successful cooperation

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan and bp hail long-term successful cooperation
Photo: AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev received Chief Executive Officer of bp Murray Auchincloss on June 19.

During the meeting, they hailed the long-term successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and bp.

It was noted that revenues generated from the country’s energy resources are efficiently directed toward Azerbaijan’s socio-economic development.

The parties highlighted Azerbaijan’s role in ensuring the energy security of several European countries and emphasized the country’s significant potential in renewable energy sources alongside hydrocarbon resources. In this context, the importance of bp’s project in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories was also underscored.

The meeting included an exchange of views on prospects for cooperation between SOCAR and bp.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      