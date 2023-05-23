Azerbaijan and Bulgaria discuss cooperation in field of military education

+ ↺ − 16 px

On May 23, the rector of the National Defense University of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant General Heydar Piriyev met with the rector of the National Defense University of the Republic of Bulgaria, Major General Ivan Malamov, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, the Defense Ministry's press service told News.Az.

The delegation signed the "Book of Remembrance" of the university.

Lieutenant General H. Piriyev welcomed the guests and expressed his satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan. He noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria are based on friendship and effective cooperation.

The delegation was presented a briefing on the history, activities, structure and upcoming tasks of the National Defense University and its military educational institutions.

Major General I. Malamov expressed his gratitude for the hospitality and emphasized that such meetings are of great importance in terms of mutual exchange of experience.

The meeting exchanged views on the current state and development prospects of cooperation in the field of military education between the two countries, as well as other issues of mutual interest. Afterwards a photo was taken.

Then the Bulgarian guests visited the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev of the National Defense University.

The Monument of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the Memorial Complex in memory of the Shehids (Martyrs) of the Patriotic War were visited, flowers were laid and their memory was honored.

The guests got acquainted with a photo board depicting the life and political activity of the Great Leader in the museum of the military institute.

Rector of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev, Major General Fizuli Salahov discussed with the guests a number of issues of mutual interest in the field of military education.

A briefing on the history and activities of the institute was presented.

Then the delegation got acquainted with the territory of the institute, educational buildings, material and technical base, as well as the conditions created for the cadets and watched the educational process.

In the end, the sides exchanged presents and a photo was taken.









News.Az