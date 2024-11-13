Azerbaijan and China highlight global efforts to promote green agenda

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shahin Mustafayev, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister, met with Ding Xuexiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the successful development of Azerbaijan-China friendly and collaborative relations across various domains, including politics, trade, economy, mutual investments, transport, logistics, energy, agriculture and humanitarian affairs. They particularly mentioned the Joint Declaration on the establishment of a strategic partnership, adopted by the country's leaders this July.The meeting also focused on importance of international efforts in promoting the global green agenda, exploring potential projects for developing of Azerbaijan's green energy opportunities.The two also exchanged views on solidifying the efforts to enhance the cooperation across various realms and to boost it with new content.Ding Xuexiang is visiting Azerbaijan as a special representative of China at the Leaders’ Summit at COP29.

News.Az