Azerbaijan and China sign deal on renewable energy cooperation

During his visit to Ningbo, China, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, held a meeting with Xu Lu, Vice President of China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited (CEEC).

The meeting focused on the implementation of the Action Plan under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement signed in June between the Ministry of Energy and CEEC, News.Az reports.

The cooperation agenda includes initiatives such as electricity planning and grid studies in Azerbaijan, the establishment of a Joint Green Energy Research Center, as well as water, solar, and offshore wind power plant projects, and the development of "green energy" interconnectors.

The sides reviewed the progress and outlined planned steps for each of these projects.

During the meeting, an "Agreement on the Study of Azerbaijan’s Electricity Transmission Network" was signed between the Ministry of Energy and the China Electric Power Planning and Engineering Institute (EPPEI). The agreement envisions the development of the transmission network in line with Azerbaijan’s renewable energy targets for 2030 and beyond, with EPPEI providing technical advisory services for this purpose.

Under the agreement, EPPEI will conduct modeling and simulation studies based on the current state of Azerbaijan’s electricity system, carry out grid analysis, forecast energy demand for the target years, and prepare recommendations for the integration of large-scale renewable energy sources.

