Azerbaijan and Europe discuss adding Zangazur corridor to Trans-European Transport Networks

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev is on a working visit to Brussels, the capital of Belgium.

As part of the visit, Rashad Nabiyev met with European Commissioner for Transport Adina Valean, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told News.Az.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union in the field of transport, especially aviation, as well as the implementation of projects within the Trans-European Transport Networks (TEN-T) and adding the Zangazur corridor to these networks in the future.

The meeting also discussed issues related to holding the second meeting of the High Level Transport Dialogue in Baku.

European Commissioner for Transport Adina Valean was informed in detail about the transport and digitalization projects implemented in Azerbaijan, including the importance of the Zangazur corridor and the work done in the liberated territories.

It was noted that there is great potential for cooperation around the Middle Corridor, a multimodal transport route passing through the South Caucasus and Central Asia. The corridor will open up certain opportunities for integrating the region into European and global supply chains.

News.Az