Azerbaijan and Finland mull prospects for cooperation in environmental protection

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev has met with a delegation led by Under-Secretary of State for International Trade of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland Nina Vaskunlahti, who is on a business trip to the country, the ministry's press service told News.Az.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of cooperation in the field of environmental protection and climate change, as well as exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

