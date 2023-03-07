Azerbaijan and Ghana mull potential areas of cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey on the sidelines of the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5), the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated Ghanaian counterpart on the occasion of her country`s national day, and wished the friendly people of Ghana peace, progress and prosperity.

The pair discussed issues of cooperation on bilateral and multilateral platforms, as well as the potential areas of collaboration.

FM Bayramov briefed the Ghanaian side on the post-conflict normalization process of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, as well as the region`s current security situation. The FM said that the ongoing military provocations of the Armenian side, including the incident committed on March 5, show once again that this country is not interested in achieving lasting peace in the region and establishing relations based on mutual respect with Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest, including cooperation within the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

