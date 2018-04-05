Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan and Iran discuss issues of military cooperation

Azerbaijan and Iran have discussed issues of military cooperation.

Within the scope of the VII Moscow Conference on International Security held in Moscow, the Deputy Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Lieutenant General Kerim Veliyev has met with the delegation led by the Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics of the Islamic Republic of Iran Brigadier General Amir Hatami.

The issues of bilateral military cooperation and regional security were discussed at the meeting.

News.Az


