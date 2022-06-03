Azerbaijan and Iran expand cooperation in the field of natural gas

+ ↺ − 16 px

"During the meeting with the Minister of Oil of the Islamic Republic of Iran Javad Ovji, we talked about the current state and development of economic relations between our countries," Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter, News.az reports.

"The memorandum signed with the Iranian Ministry of Oil will contribute to the expansion of cooperation between our countries in the field of natural gas," he said.

News.Az