Azerbaijan and Iran involved in key international projects, says President Aliyev

"Azerbaijan and Iran also participate in important international projects. We are closely cooperating on the North-South transport corridor," said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Azerbaijan-Iran business forum in Baku.

The Head of State noted: "We want this to not only be a transport corridor, but also to create opportunities for the opening of new businesses and the creation of new industrial enterprises along the route, both in Azerbaijan and in Iran," News.Az reports citing Azertac.

