Azerbaijan and Iran signed memorandum on new communication links

Azerbaijan and Iran have signed a memorandum on the establishment of new communications between the East Zangazur economic region of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan via Iran, News.az reports.

The memorandum was signed by Azerbaijan's Deputy PM Shahin Mustafayev and Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rustam Gasemi.

News.Az