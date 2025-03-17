Azerbaijan and Israel discuss key priorities for investment cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mikayil Jabbarov, the Economy Minister of Azerbaijan, posted on X that Azerbaijan and Israel discussed priorities for investment cooperation between the two countries, News.Az reports.

“As part of our working visit to Israel, we met with Nir Barkat, Israel's Minister of Economy and Industry. We discussed the priorities for investment cooperation between the two countries, collaboration within industrial zones, and the strengthening of ties between business communities and entities,” reads the post.

News.Az