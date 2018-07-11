Azerbaijan and Israel will jointly produce new types of unmanned aerial systems

Deputy Minister of Defense Industry, Yahya Musayev has received a delegation led by Chairman of the Board of Directors of Israel Airlines Aeronautics, Yedidia Yaari.

Report was informed in the press service of the ministry that Deputy Minister Yahya Musayev congratulated Yedidia Yaari on his appointment as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Aeronautics and wished him success in his activities.

The Deputy Minister informed the delegation about the activity of the Ministry of Defense Industry.

The meeting focused on the successful activity of AZAD Systems, a joint venture specialized in the production of various unmanned aerial vehicles in Azerbaijan, on the basis of the joint project implemented by the Ministry of Defense Industry and Aeronautics.

The head of the delegation, Yedidia Yaari, thanked for the warm welcome.

At the end, the Ministry of Defense Industry and Aeronautics signed a protocol of intent on the joint production of new types of unmanned aerial systems.

News.Az

News.Az