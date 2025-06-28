Azerbaijan and Italy discuss expanding agricultural cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation, headed by Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov, is currently on an official working visit to Italy.

As part of the visit, a meeting was held with Mariateresa Maschio, President of the Italian Agricultural Machinery Manufacturers Federation (“FederUnacoma”), News.Az reports citing local media.

During the meeting, Minister Mammadov provided detailed information on the measures taken to develop the agricultural sector in Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. He highlighted that, except for land tax, the agricultural sector in Azerbaijan is exempt from all taxes and benefits from robust state support mechanisms, including subsidies, loans, and incentives. The discussion also covered the possibility of Italian supplier companies holding presentations of modern agricultural machinery in Azerbaijan.

Mariateresa Maschio, in turn, provided detailed information about the activities of “FederUnacoma,” noting that the federation unites companies producing modern agricultural machinery and equipment. She expressed interest in cooperating with Azerbaijan in the agricultural sector.

The meeting focused on expanding cooperation in agriculture, particularly on modernizing Azerbaijan’s agricultural machinery fleet, enhancing mechanization levels, exploring the establishment of an Italian Agricultural Machinery Center in Azerbaijan, promoting resource-efficient technologies through joint initiatives, and other mutually beneficial issues.

News.Az