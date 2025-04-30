Azerbaijan and Italy discuss new economic cooperation opportunities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, held a videoconference with Italy’s Minister for Business and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, to explore opportunities for expanding cooperation in trade, industry, and other sectors.

During the meeting, both sides hailed the development of economic ties based on friendship and strategic partnership. It was noted that Italy remains Azerbaijan’s largest trading partner, with numerous Italian companies operating successfully in the country across a range of sectors, including industry, transport, construction, trade, and services, News.az reports citing local media.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on enhancing collaboration in trade and industry, promoting partnerships between business entities, and launching mutual investment projects.

