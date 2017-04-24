Azerbaijan and Japan discuss interregional cooperation
Azerbaijani Ambassador to Japan Gursel Ismailzada met with the Governor of Shizuoka Prefecture Heita Kawakatsu.
Report was informed in the Azerbaijani Embassy in Japan that the main topic of discussion was cooperation between Shizuoka prefecture and Azerbaijani regions.
In addition, the Ambassador held a meeting with the Mayor of Komatsu Shinji Wada. They have discussed prospects for interregional cooperation.
