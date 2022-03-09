Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan mull prospects for educational cooperation
Azerbaijan’s Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev has met with Kyrgyz Ambassador to country Kairat Osmonaliev, the Ministry of Education told News.Az.
The sides exchanged views on the current state of and prospects for educational cooperation between the two countries.