Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan sign documents

A ceremony of signing documents has been held with participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov, News.Az reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov signed the "Decision of the 2nd meeting of the Interstate Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kyrgyz Republic" and "Joint Declaration of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov".

Minister of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan Teymur Musayev and Minister of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic Alymkadyr Beyshenaliyev signed the “Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of health and medical science between the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov and Minister of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic Taalaibek Ibraev signed the "Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of energy between the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic".

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Ahmadov and Minister of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic Daniyar Amangeldiev signed the "Cooperation Program between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic for 2024-2029".

Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev and Minister of Digital Development of the Kyrgyz Republic Nuriya Kutnaeva signed the "Memorandum of Understanding on the improvement of public service centers in the Kyrgyz Republic between the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovation under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Digital Development of the Kyrgyz Republic".

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Zheenbek Kulubaev signed the "Protocol on cooperation in the field of exchange of statistical data in mutual trade between the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Customs Service under the Ministry of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic and the “Agreement on cooperation and mutual assistance for improving customs administration between the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Customs Service under the Ministry of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic”.

Minister of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan Farid Ahmadov and Minister of Justice of the Kyrgyz Republic Ayaz Baetov signed the “Agreement on mutual interaction in the legal field”.

Minister of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan Emin Emrullayev and Minister of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva signed the "Agreement on cooperation in the field of education and science between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic".

Chief of the State Migration Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan Vusal Huseynov and Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration Gulnara Baatyrova signed the “Agreement on cooperation in the field of migration between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic”.

Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Mikayil Jabbarov and Minister of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic Daniyar Amangeldiev signed the “Supplementary Agreement on Amendments to the Agreement on the Establishment of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic” and the “Agreement for avoidance of double taxation and prevention of fiscal evasion in respect to income taxes between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kyrgyz Republic”.

News.Az