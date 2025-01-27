Azerbaijan and Luxembourg discuss current economic relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Elnur Aliyev, Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Minister of Economy, met with a delegation led by Véronique Dockendorf, the Political Director at the Luxembourg Ministry of Foreign Affairs, News.az reports.

During the meeting, Elnur Aliyev drew attention to the great opportunities for further enhancing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Luxembourg.The sides explored the cooperation between the countries in the fields of economy and trade, transit, tourism, information technologies, green energy, expansion of the legal framework, participation of Luxembourg companies in reconstruction of the liberated territories, as well as the joint investment opportunities. They emphasized the importance of participation in business events and exhibitions to be held in both countries.Noting that Luxembourg attaches importance to the development of relations with Azerbaijan, Véronique Dockendorf pointed out the new areas of cooperation and the potential for implementing joint initiatives.The meeting also featured the current state of economic relations between the two countries and the prospects for the development of cooperation.

