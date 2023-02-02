Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan and Moldova discuss prospects of economic relations

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has met with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development of Moldova Andrei Spînu, News.Az reports. 

“During the meeting, we have evaluated the development prospects of the economic relations between our countries,” Minister Jabbarov tweeted.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

