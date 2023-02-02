Azerbaijan and Moldova discuss prospects of economic relations
Azerbaijan`s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has met with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development of Moldova Andrei Spînu, News.Az reports.
“During the meeting, we have evaluated the development prospects of the economic relations between our countries,” Minister Jabbarov tweeted.