Azerbaijan and NATO hold dialogue on energy security

A dialogue on energy security between NATO and Azerbaijan was held at the Headquarters of the Alliance in Brussels, Azerbaijan's representation to NATO told News.az.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Elnur Soltanov, Head of the Azerbaijani delegation to NATO Jafar Huseynzade, and other members of the delegation.

During the visit, Soltanov held bilateral meetings with Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia of NATO Secretary General Javier Kolomina and Head of the Climate and Energy Security Department of the International Secretariat Michael Rühle.

During the discussions, Soltanov informed the parties about the successful energy strategy of Azerbaijan, the significance of the Southern Gas Corridor, Azerbaijan’s contribution to the energy security of Europe, opportunities and new promising projects in the field of renewable energy sources.

News.Az