Azerbaijan and Pakistan explore cooperation opportunities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rovshan Najaf, President of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), met with Musadik Malik, Minister of State for Petroleum of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, News.az reports citing Azertac .

During the meeting, the parties hailed the successful development of brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan. They emphasized that the state visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Pakistan last July made a crucial contribution to strengthening the bonds between the two countries and enhancing cooperation across all sectors.The discussions also covered the joint projects in the energy sector, reviewing the accomplishments achieved.Additionally, the sides deliberated on the potential for collaboration in various areas, including the trade of oil products and other matters of mutual interest.

News.Az