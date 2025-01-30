Azerbaijan and Pakistan explore transport cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, held a meeting with Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Privatization, Investment Board, and Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan, during his visit, News.az reports.

During the meeting, they explored opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in the transport sector.The parties also discussed Azerbaijan's participation in infrastructure projects in Pakistan's road and transport sector.

News.Az