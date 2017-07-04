Azerbaijan and Russia discuss pension cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection, Idris Isayev, received the delegation from Russia's Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, in Baku today.

The delegation was headed by the Pension Department’s Deputy Director Svetlana Komarova.

The sides exchanged information on the condition of the pension insurance system and discussed the prospects of cooperation in this direction, abc.az reported.

Komarova noted that the two countries have been cooperating effectively in the field of protection of labor rights, labor migration and active employment programs.

News.Az

